Suspect in tahfiz student’s murder freed

The assistant warden of a religious school in Johor, who was accused of murdering a student, was freed today. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, May 3 ― A tahfiz school assistant warden accused of murdering a student was released from remand today on an RM20,000 court bond.

National newswire Bernama reported that the Kota Tinggi sessions court allowed the police application to free the 29-year-old male suspect, who has been remanded since April 23.

The Star Online reported that the man fell to his knees and said a prayer of thanks.

The assistant warden of Madrasah Tahfiz Al-Jauhar (MTAJ), a private religious school based in Kota Tinggi, Johor, was arrested for allegedly beating an 11-year-old student with a rubber hose on the soles of his feet.

Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi was allegedly beaten on March 24, but was only taken to a hospital in Johor Baru on April 19, where he was found to have massive bacterial infection in all his limbs and kidney failure.

He then had both legs amputated below the knee and had been scheduled for surgery to amputate his right forearm, but died on April 26 before it could take place.

The case has since been classified as murder.