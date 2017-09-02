Suspect in fatal hit-and-run incident involving Singaporean released on police bail

Justinian Tan was hit by a car in Johor Baru on August 25 and died of his injuries on Wednesday. — Picture via Facebook/Joshua De RozarioJOHOR BARU, Sept 2 — The man who fatally hit a Singaporean man in a road accident here and fled the scene, was today released on police bail.

Johor Police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the investigation on the case was still ongoing and would be completed soon.

“The suspect in his 30s was arrested in the state at 3 am yesterday but was released on police bail today.

“The car involved in the accident is still in our possession for further probe and the investigation paper will be handed over to the public prosecutor when it is ready,” he said when contacted today.

Earlier media reports said the victim Justinian Tan, 25, had gone to Johor Baru with five of his friends for supper.

However while walking back to their car at about 3 am, a Proton Saga car collided into the group and sped off.

The deceased sustained critical injuries following the accident and was sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) but his friends alleged that there was a slow respond time by the ambulance from HSA of up to 30 minutes.

According to a Singapore online news portal, they had also claimed that HSA had demanded a sum of deposit from the victim’s family before treating the patient.

The Ministry of Health had denied the allegations, saying it was a baseless report.

Tan, who was later transferred to Singapore General Hospital, died five days later after being taken off life support. — Bernama