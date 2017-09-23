Suspect in drug case not royal, Johor Palace says

Bernama reported on Thursday that a purported member of the Johor royal family was charged in a magistrate’s court in Petaling Jaya on the same day with three counts of taking methamphetamine and possessing metham­phetamine and ganja in June. — iStock.com pic via AFPKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The Johor Council of Royal Court has dismissed reports that a suspect charged with drug offences is a member of the state’s royal family.

Council president Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli said the suspect was not part of the Johor Royal Family list, a power vested in the sovereign as provided for under Article 7 (2) (e) of the Second Part of the Johor State Constitution of 1895.

“The suspect was never included in the royalty list. A royal decree of 1922 categorically excludes persons not appointed by the Sovereign under the said Article from being recognised as royalty,” he said.

Tunku Alang Reza Tunku Ibrahim, 31, pleaded not guilty to the charges. His friend, Puteri Nur Zawani Mohd Rasid, 33, also pleaded not guilty.

The latter was charged with two counts of possessing ganja and methamphetamine at the same place, time and date.

The court allowed Tunku Alang Reza bail of RM4,500 in one surety and Puteri Nur Zawani bail of RM3,000 and fixed October 31 for case mention.