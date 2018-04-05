Survey shows voters prefer Azmin to Mukhriz

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is the preferred "next generation" Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader compared to Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, a Selangor state government think tank said today.

The Darul Ehsan Institute’s (IDE) 2018 Malaysia Survey showed that 46 per cent preferred PKR deputy president Azmin to “lead Malaysia”, compared to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Mukhriz at 38 per cent.

IDE deputy chairman Prof Datuk Mohammad Redzuan Othman said that several other leaders such as Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president Salahuddin Ayub, and PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man also scored much lower, making up 16 per cent of the voters’ interest collectively.

“We have to see that the leadership of Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is something that gives a huge impact to Selangor.

“Truly, based on the research we carried out, the support given to Pakatan Harapan in Selangor has links to the leadership and the IPR efforts that he has done,” he said, using the acronym to refer to Selangor’s Initiatif Peduli Rakyat programme.

“When asked about the next generation PH leaders, we found that he is the most popular at 46 per cent, leaving behind Mukhriz at 38 per cent.

“These are the two respected leaders, and Azmin garnered nationwide support, while others like Khairy Jamaluddin received a mere 3 to 4 per cent,” he added.

The 2018 Malaysia Survey polled 4,720 registered voters from the peninsula.

Redzuan said a separate survey, which polled 3,277 respondents in Selangor last January, saw 65 per cent of voters in the state expressing support for Azmin.