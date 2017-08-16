Survey: Sentiment on BN economic management bleak

Invoke chief Rafizi Ramli said a survey showed that more than 60 per cent of respondents felt that the economy ‘was not on the right direction’. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 ― Most polled in a survey conducted by an opposition-backed think tank had negative views about the government's economic management.

The Invoke Centre for Policy Initiatives, in unveiling the survey results today, said more than 60 per cent of respondents felt that the economy “was not on the right direction”.

“There is consistency in how the respondents responded… that only 41 per cent were supportive of Barisan Nasional and Najib Razak,” the group's chief and Pandan PKR MP Rafizi Ramli told the media.

The conclusion was made based on the a long-held consensus that cost of living will be a major driver in voting pattern, Rafizi explained.

The group contacted up to 1.9 million people through an interactive voice response system, but only 3,783 answered all the questions.

BN scored poorly in all of the interview segments.

When asked if they were confident of the government's economic policies, 65 per cent of the respondents felt that the economy had worsened since Election 2013.

MORE TO COME