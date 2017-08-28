Survey: Pakatan Harapan can win eight states if it works with PAS

A survey found that Pakatan Harapan can capture Putrajaya and win eight states if it works with PAS in the next general election. — Picture by Kamles KumarKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Pakatan Harapan can capture Putrajaya and win eight states if it works with PAS in the next general election, a survey by the Selangor government’s research outfit has found.

Institut Darul Ehsan (IDE) predicted that a PH and PAS cooperation will see the alliance win around 59 per cent of total votes in Peninsula Malaysia.

The think tank’s deputy chairman Professor Datuk Mohammad Redzuan Othman however said that this will only occur if it is a one-on-one battle between Barisan Nasional’s (BN) component parties against an opposition alliance.

“If Pakatan Harapan works with PAS, they will gain 59 per cent of the votes and will capture Putrajaya and eight states: Kedah, Perak, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Kelantan,” he said.

He did not disclose what would be the scenario if PH were to contest against both BN and PAS in the 14th general election.

