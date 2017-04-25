Survey: KL seen as more dangerous than it really is

KL was adjudged to be undeserving of its perceived danger. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Kuala Lumpur has an image for deadly crime that is undeserved, according to a survey by air charter firm, Stratos Jet Charters.

In its “City Safety Perception vs Reality” poll, respondents gave the Malaysian capital an aggregate score of 2.33 on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing “Not dangerous” and 5 meaning “Dangerous”.

The poll then contrasted this view with murder rates in each city rated, to arrive at the arbitrary distinction between perceived danger and reality.

KL was adjudged to be undeserving of its perceived danger as its murder rate was just 4.4 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, or the same as Paris that was scored 1.86 on the scale.

The imbalance between perception and reality was best demonstrated by New Orleans in the US, which scored 1.96 — or “safer” than Malaysia — despite a murder rate 41.44 for every 100,000 inhabitants or nearly 9.4 times higher than KL.

“Our respondents agreed on one thing: The news has the largest influence on where they feel safe,” the firm said about its survey results.

Other factors influencing perceptions are the poverty levels of the city, word of mouth, empirical crime data, and homelessness, past visits, and ethnicity of the locals.

The results are in line with previous complaints from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that fear of crime has not fallen despite a decline in the crime rate.

Zahid, who is also home minister, said the perception of crime remained high despite a 2.8 per cent decline in overall cases last year.

The Stratos survey polled 2,000 people on how safe or dangerous they thought cities in the world to be and compared this solely to published information on local murder rates.