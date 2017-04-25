Survey: GE14 a race between BN, Pakatan with PAS the biggest loser

A survey found that in the event of a three-way contest between Umno, Pakatan Harapan parties and PAS, voters would likely choose the Malay ruling party. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 ― The next general election will see Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan battle it out as PAS is unlikely to win voter support in the event of a three-cornered fight, a survey by big data analytics outfit Invoke shows.

The survey which polled 10,000 Malaysian voters across the country found that in the event of a three-way contest between Umno, Pakatan Harapan parties (PKR, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, and Amanah) and PAS, voters would likely choose the Malay ruling party.

Malay Mail Online managed to obtain the final figures of the survey, which also showed that PKR came in second as a party preferred by voters, after Umno.

The survey also indicates that newer Opposition parties like PPBM and Amanah have overtaken PAS in terms of national voter support.

DAP’s results were not included in the survey.

Invoke randomly selected 10,000 respondents all over the country via its proprietary computerised system and the composition reflected the national demography (65 per cent Malay/Bumiputera Muslims, 23 per cent Chinese, 7 per cent Indians, 5 per cent non-Muslim Bumiputeras).

Apart from race, the age and gender of the selected respondents also reflected the country's current demography.

Voters were asked some 40 questions ranging from their preference for individual parties ― PKR, DAP, PAS, Amanah and PPBM ― and also who they would vote for in three-cornered fights and straight fights as well as their attitude towards top politicians in Malaysia.

When asked “if there are three-cornered fights between the following parties, which one would you choose”, those polled said:

* In a three-way contest between Umno, PKR and PAS, 29.8 per cent would support Umno while 22.3 per cent would vote for PKR. 11.2 per cent would vote for PAS. 13.7 per cent were undecided, 21 per cent did not answer while 2.1 per cent said they would not vote.

* If Umno were to go up against PPBM and PAS: 30.5 per cent would vote for the ruling Malay party while 18.4 per cent would back PPBM. Only 10.8 per cent would support PAS, while 14.6 per cent were undecided. 20.9 per cent refused to give an answer and 4.8 per cent said they would not vote.

* If Umno were to contest against Amanah and PAS: 32.2 per cent would back Umno, 16.1 per cent would back Amanah and 12.5 per cent of the respondents would vote for PAS. 15.9 per cent of voters were undecided, 20.2 per cent refused to answer and 3.2 per cent said they would not vote.

Invoke will publish the summary of the voting preference as well as other details of their findings later today.