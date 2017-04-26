Surgery to amputate abused student’s arm postponed due to infection

The student who was allegedly beaten with a hose on March 24, reportedly suffered from kidney failure and underwent surgery to have both his legs amputated on Saturday. — Picture via Facebook/IPC InfoJOHOR BARU, April 26 ― Surgery to amputate the arm of religious school student Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Ghaddafi, 11, has been postponed due to bacterial infection.

Scheduled to take place this morning, the surgery was deferred after the boy's heart was found to be unstable, his aunt, Dzuraidah Ahmad, was reported as telling Bernama.

“Mohamad Thaqif Amin is scheduled to undergo surgery to amputate his (right) arm from the fingers to below the elbow at 8am today.

“However the surgery has been postponed under his heart stabilises,” she told Bernama.

Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gadaffie was admitted to the Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Baru on April 19, before both of his legs were amputated on Saturday.

Besides losing both legs, the student who was allegedly beaten with a hose on March 24, reportedly suffered from kidney failure and underwent surgery to remove congealed blood on his right hand.

Police have detained the 29-year-old assistant warden accused of hitting the student with a rubber hose, and revealed that he has a previous conviction for theft.