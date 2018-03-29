Support your favourite party in GE14 with a hijab!

Muslim women can go a little bit ‘extra’ by wearing headscarves bearing the colours and logos of the party they support. — Picture via Facebook/Wanny Jibril KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Being fashion savvy during a general election is one way to attract the crowd.

Chenta Watie Scarf KL took to Facebook to promote their latest headscarves, or hijab, which are priced at RM59 and open for order until April 14.

“Not too sure what to wear during the upcoming campaign period in conjunction with the GE14? Let’s get the limited edition election series headscarves by Chenta Watie Scarf,” the post read.

Among the headscarves on sale which represent the colour of each political party are Barisan Nasional (blue), Umno (red), Puteri Umno (pink), PAS (green), Parti Amanah Negara (orange), PKR (light blue) and the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (red).

“These headscarves are designed specially for supporters who wants to have a matching outfit to the party they support,” Chenta Watie Scarf KL owner Wanny Jibirl said on Facebook.

There were mixed reactions from Malaysians to the marketing tactic by Wanny.

Amy Hani commented: “Are there any headscarves bearing the Malaysian flag? I do not want to seem too obsessed with a particular party. A Malaysian-themed headscarf will represent us well and to show our patriotism.”

Khidir Khairolanuar posted: “When you are voting please remember that you cannot wear anything which symbolises a connection to a party ― just informing you guys.”

Bannie Jamaian questioned a notable exclusion from Chenta Watie Scarf’s collection.

“Where’s the Democratic Action Party’s headscarf?”

Wanny is however not the first to try and capitalise on her headscarf business for the upcoming GE14.

De’Suria Collection was the first to launch a line of political headscarves for the upcoming election.

Owner Marhaini Suriana Ayub said “I wanted to launch a special series for the election period and the idea just came out of nowhere.”

Her headscarves are being sold at a cheaper price, starting from RM25 to RM30 depending on the size.