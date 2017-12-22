SUPP says will block BN direct candidates

SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian (centre) giving a press conference, flanked by party secretary general Datuk Sebastian Ting (left) and deputy president Datuk Seri Richard Riot (right) in Kuching, December 22, 2017. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Dec 22 — Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) will oppose any Barisan Nasional direct candidates fielded in the 14th general election, president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said today

Sim said his party did not want a repeat of the 2016 Sarawak election, when BN fielded direct candidates in some constituencies traditionally claimed by SUPP.

“The delegates to our triennial delegates convention (TDC) have resolved that we reject any move should the Barisan Nasional decide to field direct candidates,” he said to reporters on the first day of the convention.

BN previously amended its constitution to allow the coalition to field candidates who are not members of any of the 13 components.

The state minister of local government and housing also commended SUPP delegates for the enthusiasm shown at the convention, saying this showed their readiness for the polls.

He also said SUPP has now put its infighting behind.

“We have a very successful TDC this time because we want to focus on the GE14, unlike what was happening prior to the 2014 TDC when the party was experiencing internal crisis.

“We are very mature now and have realised the importance of party unity,” he said.

During the TDC, all five of the party’s top posts went uncontested, despite SUPP introducing a new voting system that opened up nomination and voting to more delegates.

Apart from Dr Sim, who was returned as president for three more years, Serian MP and Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem and SUPP Bukit Assek branch chairman Chieng Buong Toon also won their deputy presidencies without challenge.

Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting retained his post as secretary-general while Simanggang representative and Assistant Minister of Women, Welfare, Family and Community Wellbeing Datuk Francis Harden was elected treasurer-general.

Dr Sim said all the 125 central committee members were also elected unopposed.