SUPP MP seeks five more party-mates in Parliament, says doesn’t want to be alone

SUPP deputy president and Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem (centre) with some of the delegates from the party Serian division, December 22, 2017. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Dec 22 — Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) must win at least five more federal seats in the 14th general elections, its deputy president Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem said today.

“I don’t want to be alone from the party in parliament. I believe we can win the five seats from the opposition,” the Serian MP said in his speech at the party’s triennial delegates convention here.

Riot was the only SUPP candidate to win a parliamentary seat in the 2013 general elections as the other six fielded were defeated.

However, Riot who is also federal minister of human resources urged party members to get the cooperation of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) as they cannot win the election alone.

Riot also urged the Barisan Nasional (BN) leadership not to accept and field direct candidates under its banner as was done in the 2016 state election.

“In Sarawak, Barisan Nasional candidates must come from PBB, PDP,PRS and SUPP, not someone who is not affiliated to any of these parties,” he said.

He told delegates at the SUPP assembly today to be mature and go beyond ethnicity in their party’s open contest for the top five party posts, the first since it was formed in 1959.

“There may also be the ugly sides as direct elections [for the top posts] could lead to extreme politicking. When elephants in SUPP fights, the ants could get trampled.

“Heed my warning, if only the elephants win and go on to rule, and there is no place in the party for the ants, SUPP will retrogress into the years before the party splits further,” he said, referring the bitter leadership tussle that resulted in two major camps in 2014.

He warned delegates that the BN had little use for parties that regressed.

For the first time since it was formed in 1959, SUPP allows the delegates to directly elect the president, two deputy presidents, secretary general and treasurer following amendments to its constitution in 2014.

Previously, the posts were elected by the central working committee.