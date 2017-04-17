SUPP chief insists Chinese schools not divisive

SUPP president Dr Sim Hui Kian insisted that Chinese schools unified the Chinese and Bumiputra communities in Sarawak. — Picture by Aizil AzleeKUCHING, April 17 — Chinese education was never a source of racial disunity in Sarawak, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian who insisted it instead unified the Chinese and Bumiputra communities.

“If it is a source of disunity, then how do you explain that the fact that the Bumiputra parents have been sending their children to Chinese schools?” he asked at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of new buildings of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Chinese) Stampin here.

The ceremony was performed by Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

Sim, who is also the state local government minister, said SJK © Stampin, an urban Chinese school, was a good example where the Chinese and Bumiputra pupils study together.

He noted that 30 per cent of the school’s 800 students were Bumiputra, adding that rural Chinese schools in the state regularly have significant Bumiputra populations.

He said it is the quality of Chinese education that has attracted bumiputera parents to send their children to Chinese schools all these years.

Sim stressed that Chinese and Bumiputra parents realise the importance of mastering many languages.

“In Sarawak, English and Bahasa Malaysia are still our official languages, but we also need to learn and master other languages like Chinese,” he said.

With China becoming an economic power, he said it makes sense for Malaysians to learn Chinese for the purpose of doing business with companies in China.