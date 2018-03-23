SUPP and UPP sign agreement to work together in GE14

SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and UPP president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh exchange documents after signing the MoU as Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg and other BN leaders look on, March 23, 2018. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, March 23 ― Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP) and its breakaway United People's Party (UPP) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), pledging to work together in all forms, ahead of the upcoming 14th General Election (GE14).

The MoU was signed after the state Barisan Nasional supreme council meeting by SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and UPP president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh.

SUPP secretary general Datuk Sebastian Ting signed as a witness for SUPP while UPP deputy president Datuk Dr Jerip susil signed as a witness for his party.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg signed the MoU as chairman of the state Barisan Nasional (BN) and in the presence of leaders of other component parties.

UPP was formed by Wong and his supporters after they left SUPP in 2014 following a leadership tussle.

Speaking to reporters, Abang Johari complimented the two parties for setting aside their differences and working together to represent the interest of the Chinese community in the state.

“In the last few months, Chinese community leaders have expressed their desire for the two parties to work together for the interest of the community, BN to develop the state,” he said.

Abang Johari said, the state must be united efforts to take regain the lost rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and which have been eroded.

“ I was in Putrajaya this morning for a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and informed him of the MoU to be signed by SUPP and UPP, pledging to work together within the spirit of BN,” he said, adding Najib commended the move by the two parties.

Abang Johari said with the framework of the MoU, there will be less politicking, but more towards working to develop the state.

He also said that SUPP and UPP will discuss among themselves on the candidates to contest in seven seats traditionally allocated to SUPP.

He said all the candidates will contest on SUPP-BN tickets, and that there will no direct candidates for UPP.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim said the MoU will eventually lead to UPP members rejoining SUPP, but will not impose any timeframe for them to return.

Dr Sim said the list of candidates for GE 14 have yet to be finalised.



