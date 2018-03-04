SUPP and breakaway UPP in talks to reunite

UPP president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh (centre) says talks are held at a high-level among leaders of UPP and SUPP, March 4, 2018. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, March 4 — Sarawak United People’s Party and its breakaway United People’s Party (UPP) are in discussions of reuniting, UPP president Datuk Seri Dr Wong Soon Koh said today.

He said the discussions are being held at a high-level among leaders of the two Chinese-based parties, following repeated calls by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg for them to reunite, the latest being two nights ago in Sibu.

“On UPP’s part, we are quite positive on the outcome of the talks,” he told reporters after closing the First Malaysian Lions International English Chess Championship for the Disabled in Sarawak and Sabah.

Wong, who also the state Minister of International Trade and e-Commerce, said he would not set the deadline for the talks between SUPP and UPP to conclude.

On repeated calls by SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian for UPP members rejoin their original party, Wong said there are some “technicalities” that needed to be ironed out.

“We will work out this issue because we were all sacked from SUPP so it involves technicalities,” he said. “You can say that the outcome may be positive.”

At a Chinese New Year’s dinner here on February 21, Abang Johari had said that there was a good chance for UPP members to rejoin SUPP based on positive responses from Dr Sim and Wong to calls from the Chinese community.

At Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) Triennial Delegates Conference last month, the chief minister had also said he wanted UPP members to go back to SUPP.

Federation of the Chinese Associations of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions president Datuk Richard Wee had also urged UPP members to rejoin SUPP in the interest of the Chinese community.

SUPP members, led by Wong, left the party in 2014 to form UPP following a leadership tussle.