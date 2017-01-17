Supermarket cashier pleads not guilty to robbing Bangladeshi student

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 ― A supermarket cashier pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of committing gang robbery on a Bangladeshi student.

Muhamad Hazlie Sapardi, 22, was charged with another person still at large with robbing Shawon Mehedi Hasan, 20, of RM500 when armed with an iron rod at Plaza 393, Jalan Peel, Wangsa Maju here at 5.30pm last Jan 9.

The charge under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable to whipping, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Amira Sariaty Zainal, who prosecuted, did not offer bail.

However, Muhamad Hazlie, who was unrepresented, asked to be allowed bail and told the court that he came from a poor family and had only been working in Kuala Lumpur for two weeks.

Judge Azman Mohd Noor then set bail at RM5,000 in one surety and also ordered Muhamad Hazlie to report himself at the nearest police station twice a month and to surrender his passport to the court.

The court set Feb 17 for mention. ― Bernama