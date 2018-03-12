Zahid urges Sungkai voters to return BN to power in GE14

He said this was because BN could help provide good facilities and infrastructure in Sungkai as enjoyed by the people in Behrang, Slim River and the Muallim.

He said this was because BN could help provide good facilities and infrastructure in Sungkai as enjoyed by the people in Behrang, Slim River and the Muallim.

“Sungkai has slipped into other people’s hands, now is the best time to tell the voters of Sungkai to return their support to BN.

“This is our target, we will wrest back Sungkai seat. This I promise, I will come back, I will come down again,” he said at the TPM-meets-people programme at Felda Gunung Besout here last night.

Apart from Sungkai, Ahmad Zahid said he would also go to the ground to ensure victory for BN candidates for Tanjung Malim, Behrang and Slim River in the 14th general election.

“Because I do not want the voters in Tanjung Malim to be denied their rights. We admit that we (the government) have weaknesses but we have improved.

“I have been entrusted with the responsibility of overcoming those weaknesses, and God willing, the country’s prosperity can be enjoyed by all,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also reminded Felda settlers not to be duped by the lies of the Opposition about the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He said Felda had remained a priority for the federal government to help improve the social, economic and other aspects of the lives of the people.

“We know there are Felda settlers who have been influenced, but the bottom line is the benefits in terms of social, economic and others are good,” he added. — Bernama