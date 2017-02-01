Sungai Pahang overflows, more people evacuated

Residents of Taman Pelangkah in Pekan leave their homes to move to evacuation centres due to flooding caused by the overflow of Sungai Pahang January 30, 2017. — Bernama picKUANTAN, Feb 1 ― The number of flood evacuees in Pahang increased slightly this morning when residents along Sungai Pahang were forced to evacuate after the river water spilled its banks.

Pahang recorded 2,393 flood victims this morning, from 2,365 people last night.

State Malaysian Civil Defence Force director Zainal Yusoff said Pekan recorded 1,263 flood victims (350 families) this morning, from 1,222 people (337 families) last night.

In Maran, there are 975 victims (297 families), Bera (108 people from 31 families), Temerloh (31 people from six families) and Rompin (16 people from four families).

A total of 49 flood evacuation centres remained open. They are in Maran (20), Pekan (20), Bera (five), Temerloh (three) and in Rompin (one). ― Bernama