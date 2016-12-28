Sungai Buloh nurseries have three months to vacate, Selayang MP says

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The nurseries in Sungai Buloh being evicted for a highway project have been given three months to move out, Selayang MP William Leong said today when denying the businesses only received one month's notice.

He was responding to complaints by nursery owners who claimed they were notified to vacate their premises for the construction of the Damansara-Shah Alam Highway (DASH) by next month.

Leong said he had met with the businesses before Christmas, and later spoke to Selangor executive councillor in charge of tourism, consumer affairs, and environment Elizabeth Wong who agreed to postpone the evictions.

Leong said that the Selangor government also assured the nursery owners that it would assist them in securing alternative locations for their businesses.

“They received the letter dated December 16, that was when they came to see me.

“They have already come to see me and the state has already agreed to give them three months so there should be no reason why they are calling for the press conference and not telling that they have already been given three months,” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

Earlier today, The Star newspaper reported a representative from the Selangor and Kuala Lumpur Landscaping and Nursery Operators Association as complaining over the short notice period.

The association’s president Lee Chee Hoong reportedly said that he had also appealed to Subang MP R. Sivarasa and Kota Damansara state constituency liaison Mohd Radzlan Jalaludin for help, but was referred to Leong whom he claimed was only able to secure a one-month extension.

Leong today rejected the claim, saying that the matter was raised in a state exco meeting on December 21 that agreed on the three-month deferral; this was then communicated to the nurseries on the same day.

“Therefore, the farmers have not told the whole story when they held their press conference,” he told Malay Mail Online in an email, with the attachment documents to support his claim.

According to The Star report, the notices were issued under Section 425 of the National Land Code 1965 that states the business owners can be fined up to RM500,000 or imprisoned a maximum 15 years for non-compliance.

It reported that there are 57 lots along a 6km stretch of Jalan Sungai Buloh, also known as the Selangor Green Lane, occupied by a network of growers, suppliers and specialists in gardening and landscaping businesses.

DASH will be a 20.1km, three-lane, dual carriageway expressway starting from Puncak Perdana in Shah Alam to the Penchala interchange.