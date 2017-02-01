Sungai Baru beach attracts ‘mentarang’ shellfish harvesters

‘Mentarang’ shellfish seller Masaidi Mansor, (right) and his wife Kalsom Mohamad, showing the shellfish priced between RM10 and RM16 per kg depending on size, in Kuala Perlis, February 1, 2017. — Bernama picARAU, Feb 1 — The scene at Sungai Baru Beach in Simpang Empat is like a ‘carnival’ in the middle and end of the month because of the emergence of a kind of seashell known as ‘mentarang’ which provides income to local folk.

Almost 50 local residents, including those from outside the Sungai Baru area, would go to the muddy beach stretching almost three kilometres long during low tide, usually in the morning, to look for the marine creatures for extra income.

A local resident, Hussain Yahya, 49, said ‘mentarang’ would emerge on muddy beaches about two kilometres from the edge of the coast and were available for six to seven days from the middle and end of the month.

“It is not difficult to search for ‘mentarang’ but one has to look for them in the mud. We only need to bring a spade made of wood from the species known as ‘kedan’ and a container to keep the seashells,” he said.

Hussain, who works as a gardener with a private firm in Simpang Empat, said he could get almost 30 kilograms of the seashells within about two hours and they could be sold for RM10 per kilogram (kg).

“I can earn between RM250 to RM300 each time I go and look for ‘mentarang’.

Some of them I would consume myself. If I work hard, I can earn between RM1,200 to RM1,600 during the ‘mentarang’ season (six to seven days),” he added.

Meanwhile Bakar Yaakob, 43, who is a fulltime fisherman from Sungai Berembang near Sungai Baru, said he could gather almost 40 kg each time he went to look for the seashells which were sold at between RM10 to RM16 per kg.

“I have a regular buyer who would wait near the beach. Within a period of six to seven days, I usually earn RM2,500,” said Bakar who would go out searching for ‘mentarang’ as early as 8am when the tide is low.

A buyer, Salleh Mansor, 51, from Kangar said he would go to Kuala Sungai Baru frequently to buy fresh ‘mentarang’.

He said ‘mentarang’ was delicious when cooked or barbecued to be eaten with rice and fresh vegetables.

A check by Bernama found that the Sungai Baru beach is more crowded and lively during the school holidays with the presence of youths or students to help their parents to look for ‘mentarang’.

Middlemen are also seen buying the seashells from harvesters throughout the beaches from Sungai Berembang, Kurong Tengar and Kuala Perlis. — Bernama