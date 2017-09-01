Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Sultanah Bahiyah Specialist Hospital to open as usual on Sept 4

Friday September 1, 2017
02:13 PM GMT+8

Kedah director of health Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said patients who had appointments on that day could come to obtain treatment as usual.

ALOR SETAR, Sept 1 — The Sultanah Bahiyah Specialist Hospital here will operate as usual on Monday September 4 which has been declared a special public holiday, said Kedah director of health Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail.

He said patients who had appointments on that day could come to obtain treatment as usual.

They could make enquiries by calling the specialist clinics on the telephone number stated on their appointment card, he said in a statement today.

Last Wednesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak declared a public holiday for Sept 4 following Malaysia’s outstanding performance at the just-concluded 29th SEA Games held in Kuala Lumpur and the support of the people of all races for the athletes. — Bernama

