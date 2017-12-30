Sultan Yusuf Bridge in Ipoh set to reopen to light traffic from Sunday

The Public Works Department had closed the Sultan Yusuf bridge on September1 between Teluk Intan and Manjung following an assessmentIPOH, Dec 30 ― After being closed for more than three months for repair works, the Sultan Yusuf Bridge will be opened to all light vehicles from tomorrow.

In a statement here today, state Public Utilities, Infrastructure, Energy and Water Committee chairman Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin said the vehicles should not be more than 2.5m in height.

“Heavy vehicles will still have to use the alternative route pending further notice,” he said.

He added during opening for light vehicles, the state Public Works Department would be monitoring the bridge for the safety of motorists.

“Signage to direct heavy vehicles had been placed from Taman Desa Aman (Teluk Intan FT005) while from Sitiawan, signage have been placed at the junction of Felda Changkat Lada(A266),” he said.

He advised motorists to practise patience behind the wheels and to adhere to the signage put up.

The Public Works Department had closed the bridge on September1 between Teluk Intan and Manjung following an assessment which found the structure in the bridge span had to be strengthened to verify structural integrity for the safety of road users.