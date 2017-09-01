Sultan Yusuf Bridge closed indefinitely, says JKR

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — The closure of the Sultan Yusuf Bridge on the road between Teluk Intan and Manjung is extended indefinitely, the Public Works Department (JKR) announced today.

It said in a statement that an assessment found that the structure in a bridge span had to be strengthened to verify structural integrity for the safety of road users.

“Work to strengthen the structure is expected to take four months. As such, all road users are advised to use alternative routes to get to Manjung and Sitiawan and to Teluk Intan and Sabak Bernam,” it said.

JKR said users of the PLUS North-South Expressway south-bound could use the Simpang Pulai-Batu Gajah-Bota road while those north-bound could use the Ipoh Utara-Jelapang-Pusing-Bota road.

For more information, road users could contact the Hilir Perak District Engineer’s Office at 05-6221166 or via the JKR Hilir Perak or JKR Perak Facebook page and Twitter@JKR_Hilir Perak or Twitter@JKRPerak, it added. — Bernama