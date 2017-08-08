Sultan wants Johor-Singapore rail link redesigned

Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar said it made more sense to build the rail link straight and much lower than the agreed upon height. —Picture via Facebook/Sultan IbrahimKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar said he would not bless the Rapid Transit System (RTS) rail link project if the design of its height remained unchanged.

In an interview with Berita Harian and New Straits Times, the ruler said building a rail link at 30 metres high to connect Bukit Chagar in Johor and Woodlands, Singapore, will be costly and affect the beautiful view of southern Johor.

“The governments of Singapore and Malaysia must restudy the design and negotiate with me. Whatever that is presented to me must be economically good for the people of Johor, Malaysians and Singaporeans,” he was quoted as saying.

“If I don’t like it…the people of Johor also don’t like it…and if you go ahead (with the project), I will not give my blessings,” Sultan Ibrahim said.

The sultan said it made more sense to build the rail link straight and much lower than the agreed upon height.

“We view the design (of the project) seriously, and when I say ‘we’, I am referring to the people of Johor,” he was quoted as saying.

Sultan Ibrahim also questioned the reason for both countries to engage two separate contractors in the project, adding that Malaysia and Singapore should only hire one contractor for the job and share the costs.

The sultan said he will put forward these suggestions when he meets Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong next month.

“I will inform the Malaysian government and the media of what transpired after the meeting,” he was quoted as saying.

The RTS Link will connect Woodlands in Singapore and Johor Baru via a high bridge across the Straits of Johor, with a connection to Singapore’s upcoming Thomson-East Coast Line.

Once the RTS Link starts passenger service, the Tebrau train service run by Malaysian railway operator KTM Berhad will cease operations.

The link, which was proposed in 2010, is expected to carry up to 10,000 passengers per direction per hour.