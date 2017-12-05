Sultan Sharafuddin: Rulers worried about politicians exploiting race, religion

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said politicians campaigning on race, religion and other 'sensitive issues' would destroy multicultural Malaysia. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The Malay Rulers are concerned about politicians campaigning on race, religion and other “sensitive issues” ahead of the 14th general election, the Selangor Sultan said.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah told local daily The Star that such actions would destroy multicultural Malaysia.

“This is the concern of all the Malay Rulers, all nine of us. We have often discussed this during the pre-council meetings that we hold before the Conference of Rulers,” Sultan Sharafuddin was quoted saying.

“The Rulers are very worried. Too many sensitive issues have been exploited for personal gain. Issues like these spread very fast on social media and it can divide our rakyat,” he added.

He reportedly said this was why the Malay Rulers had issued a statement last October on a laundrette in Johor that limited its service to Muslims, in which they said such discrimination was detrimental to Malaysia’s multicultural society.

Sultan Sharafuddin also said he has met and spoken with many Selangor residents.

“The people in Selangor want a corruption-free government. They want their needs to be looked into, things that are important to them such as affordable housing and education, access to quality healthcare at affordable rates,” he said.

“As for me, I want my rakyat to be able to live in peace and harmony, without quarrelling over sensitive issues. Respect each other.”