Sultan Nazrin will be effective deputy, says Perak MB

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah is a people-oriented monarch who gives sound advice and ideas. — Picture by Marcus Pheong IPOH, April 22 — Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, who was proclaimed as the Timbalan Yang di-Pertuan Agong by the Conference of Rulers at its 243rd (Special) Meeting at Istana Negara on October 14 last year, is a people-oriented monarch who gives sound advice and ideas.

His thirst for knowledge and his vast experience bodes well for the state and country.

The eldest son of the late Sultan Azlan Shah and his consort Tuanku Siti Bainun Mohd Ali, Sultan Nazrin Shah was born on Nov 27, 1956.

The Perak Ruler holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, politics and economics from Oxford University in United Kingdom, a Master’s degree in public administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University in United States and a PhD in Political Economy and Government from Harvard University.

Sultan Nazrin Shah was also conferred an honorary Master of Business Administration by the Cranfield Institute of Technology in the UK in 1993, an honorary Doctor of Economics by Soka University in Japan (1999) and an honorary membership of Magadelene College, University of Cambridge in the UK (2005).

Sultan Nazrin Shah is the Chancellor of Universiti Malaya and Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah. He is also the Honorary Fellow of Worcester College in Oxford University.

The Ruler is a Member of the Chancellor’s Court of Benefactors, University of Oxford and Eminent Fellow of the Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia.

Sultan Nazrin Shah was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship by Lions International Foundation and the Global Islamic Finance Leadership Award in 2012.

The Ruler also assumed the role of Financial Ambassador of the Malaysian International Islamic Financial Centre besides co-chairing United Nations’ High Level Panel on Humanitarian Financing.

Sultan Nazrin Shah’s contributions as a member of the panel has won praise, including from Bulgarian president Rosen Plevneliev, during a high-level session on measures to deal with the massive movement of refugees and migrants, that was held in conjunction with the UN General Assembly.

Sultan Nazrin Shah was declared the 35th Perak Ruler on May 28, 2014 following the passing of his father Sultan Azlan Shah in a ceremony steeped in tradition that was held at Balairong Seri, Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar.

He has a son Raja Kechil Besar Perak Raja Azlan Muzaffar Shah, nine, and a daughter Raja Nazira Safya, six, from his marriage to Tuanku Zara Salim on May 17, 2007.

When Sultan Azlan Shah was the ninth Yang di-Pertuan Agong from April 1989 to April 1994, Sultan Nazrin, who was then the Raja Muda Perak, was installed the Regent of Perak.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said Perakians are elated over the appointment of Sultan Nazrin as the new Timbalan Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“We believe the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Timbalan Yang di-Pertuan Agong will bring more prosperity to the country and forge closer ties between the monarchy and rakyat,” he said.

“I believe Sultan Nazrin will be able to perform effectively as the Timbalan Yang di-Pertuan Agong assisting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong with his experience and knowledge which will bring Malaysia to greater heights,” he added.

Zambry said the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Timbalan Yang di-Pertuan Agong are from the younger generation.

“This augurs well for the country as it moves forward with the new effort by the country’s leadership to go on the next phase of development through TN50,” he added.

Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry Perak chairman Datuk Lim Si Boon said Sultan Nazrin is held in high esteem by international investors because of his involvement in academia and in many areas of academic research.

“Sultan Nazrin has informed and balanced views regarding economic development and investments in Perak,” he said.

“The Ruler’s support of the investment community makes Perak conducive to international investors,” he added.

Lim noted that Sultan Nazrin is also compassionate.

“Besides his compassion for Perakians, Sultan Nazrin’s concerns also extend to the international community,” he said.

“Following the devastating tsunami that hit Japan, Sultan Nazrin, who was then the Raja Muda, extended his concern to the Japanese community in Perak in a special event organised by the Perak state government,” he added.

Former deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Tan Sri S. Veerasingam said Sultan Nazrin mixed well with the people.

“Sultan Nazrin goes to the ground to meet the people who have grown fond of the Ruler,” he said.

“Sultan Nazrin will make a great Timbalan Yang di-Pertuan Agong as he always speaks his mind and tells the people what is best for them,” he said.