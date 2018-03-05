Sultan Nazrin Shah opens Sekolah Kebangsaan Proton City

The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim visit the exhibition at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Proton City in Tanjung Malim March 5, 2018. — Bernama pic

TANJUNG MALIM, March 5 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today opened Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Proton City here.

His Royal Highness was accompanied by the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim; Raja Muda of Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa; and Raja Di-Hilir Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris.

Also present at the event were Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and his wife, Datin Seri Saripah Zulkifli; State Secretary Datuk Seri Abdul Puhat Mat Nayan and Deputy Director-General of Education Aminudin Adam.

Sultan Nazrin Shah and Tuanku Zara also visited an exhibition of the students’ handiwork.

Aminudin, in his speech at the event, said SK Proton City was built on about four hectares at a cost of RM12 million.

He said the school had 27 classrooms, 764 students, 48 teachers and six support staff.

He also said that the setting up of the school would be able to boost the development of Tanjung Malim as an automotive hub in the southern Perak corridor. — Bernama