Sultan Nazrin orders flags to be flown at half mast

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah today ordered that all flags in Perak be flown at half-mast until funeral rites of the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah is over. — Bernama picIPOH, Sept 11 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah today ordered that all flags in Perak be flown at half-mast until funeral rites of the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah is over.

The message was conveyed by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir in a statement here today.

“To express grief and sadness of the people of Perak over the death of the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Al-Haj ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah has urged that all flags in Perak be flown at half-mast until the funeral ceremony is completed,” the statement said.

Sultan Abdul Halim passed away at 2.30 pm today at Istana Anak Bukit, Alor Setar Kedah. His Royal Highness was 89.

The lying-in-state would be held at the Dewan Penghadapan at Istana Anak Bukit tomorrow from 11am to 12.30pm to enable the people to pay their last respects.

Dignitaries would pay their last respects from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. — Bernama