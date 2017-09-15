Sultan Abdul Halim best example of constitutional monarchy, PM says

Najib said Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim was most noted for his dedication and commitment in matters concerning the people and country. ― Bernama picALOR SETAR, Sept 15 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak describes Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah as the best example of a Ruler in the concept of Constitutional Monarchy in this country.

He said Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim, who held the position of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong twice, was most noted for his dedication and commitment in matters concerning the people and country.

"I always respected Almarhum as a Ruler who was most loved by the people and could be considered as the best example of the role played by the Ruler based on the constitution that is Constitutional Monarchy,”he said after visiting the late Sultan's grave at the Langgar Royal Mausoleum, here today.

Najib, who was accompanied by his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, arrived at the mausoleum at about 6.30pm shortly after arriving home from a three-day working visit to the United States of America at the invitation of President Donald Trump before leaving for London and meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Earlier, the special aircraft carrying the prime minister arrived at the Sultan Abdul Halim Airport (LTSAH) Kepala Batas here at about 6pm.

Najib said personally, he had earlier considered the late Sultan not only as the Yang-di Pertuan Agong, but as a ‘father’.

The Prime Minister said this was based on the very close personal family relations ever since the time of his late father, Tun Abdul Razak Hussein who held the position of the second prime minister.

“Almarhum was always concerned not only relating to government business but also everything concerning personal and family matters,”he said.

In this regard, he said the passing of the late Sultan was a very big loss not only to the whole nation, but also to him personally.

“Tuanku’s commitment and dedication to national matters as well as that of the people was very highly respected and this is the biggest loss,”he said.

Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim, 89, passed away at 2.30 pm last Monday at Istana Anak Bukit after ruling Kedah for 59 years.

Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim created history by becoming the Yang di-Pertuan Agong twice from Sept 21 1970 until Sept 12 1975 and Dec 13 2011 until Dec 12 2016. ― Bernama