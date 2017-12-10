Suhakam to monitor GE14 integrity

Suhakam chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail said the human rights commission would monitor the 14th general election to ensure the process is in accordance with democratic standards. — File picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) said today it will monitor the 14th general election to ensure the process is in accordance with democratic standards.

In conjunction with International Human Rights Day, Suhakam chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail raised several pertinent matters related to the state of human rights in the country and said that monitoring the election will be one of its roles to fulfil people’s rights.

“Suhakam will be monitoring closely how it (the elections) will be conducted on the premise that democracy must exist with election integrity,” he said in a statement.

Razali added that there were many aspects and challenges to human rights which Putrajaya has yet to address.

From the issues of indigenous people and uncontrolled deforestation by developers to enacting laws without consulting relevant stakeholders like Suhakam and the spread of bigotry in the country, Razali said more needs to be done to promote national harmony.

“In the context of refugee protection, in particular the Rohingya, Suhakam is pleased that Malaysia has displayed the political will, and to a certain extent shaped international response authoritatively.

“However, at home we continue to hold refugee children in detention; often in prison-like conditions,” he said.

Nevertheless, Razali said Suhakam will continue to encourage the government to broaden the search for solutions to address these issues.

“The ultimate solution is to address and ameliorate drivers of displacement for such as conflict, breakdown of the rule of law, weak governance and the failure of legal institutions,” he added.

The world celebrates the 69th Human Rights Day today.