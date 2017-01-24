Suhakam slams demolition of Orang Asli anti-commercialisation symbol

In a statement today, Suhakam said the blockades are a symbol of protest by the Orang Asli, opposing unrestrained commercialisation of the forests, which violates the many established principles on business and human rights. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) criticised today the Kelantan Forestry Department’s removal of blockades erected by the Orang Asli in Gua Musang to protect the forest against logging.

Suhakam expressed concern that the Orang Asli, which it described as a “marginalised and vulnerable community who are among Malaysia’s poorest minority”, have been targets of discrimination and violence.

“These blockades are a symbol of protest by them, opposing unrestrained commercialisation of the forests, which violates the many established principles on business and human rights, such as the duty of the State to protect, and duty of businesses to respect the human rights of the Orang Asli,” said Suhakam in a statement.

The Kelantan Forestry Department dismantled the blockades by the Temiar tribe at Pos Bihai and Simpang Petei since yesterday, arresting 16 Orang Asli and even two journalists from Singaporean news outlet Channel NewsAsia, according to lawyer Siti Kasim.

Suhakam urged the government to expedite the implementation of the National Task Force Committee that has, in principle, accepted 17 out of 18 recommendations by Suhakam on the Orang Asli.

“To date, even the basic rights of the Orang Asli remain without safeguards in government policies and/or legislation,” it said.

“Despite clear evidence that the situation of the Orang Asli constitutes a serious derogation of Malaysia’s obligations to respect, protect and fulfil their rights, the government has done little to meaningfully address their situation, and the Orang Asli continue to lose more land and with it, the enjoyment of related rights,” Suhakam added.

The commission urged the federal Department of Orang Asli Development to resolve the challenges faced by the native people.

“Suhakam continues to receive complaints and the Orang Asli have expressed their disappointment towards the government for the slow progress on the implementation of the recommendations of Suhakam’s National Inquiry,” it said, referring to the 2013 inquiry that found that the Orang Asli faced discrimination and obstacles in exercising their rights over their lands.

“Suhakam reiterates that major legislative and administrative reforms are needed to adequately define and protect the rights of the Orang Asli over their lands and resources, and decisive steps are necessary to urgently to find solutions that would allow the Orang Asli to recover their lands and territories. Suhakam also calls for a review of the National Forestry Act 1984,” Suhakam added.

Last November 29, the Kelantan Forestry Department arrested more than 40 Orang Asli and dismantled their three-month-old blockade and huts at Simpang Petei and the entry route to Pos Bihai.

Less than half a month after the arrests, the Orang Asli rebuilt a blockade at Pos Bihai to keep out loggers from the forest reserve which the indigenous community have been living on, citing the need to protect the forest and prevent floods from hitting downstream areas.