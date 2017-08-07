Suhakam: Settle unresolved issues in Bakun, Murum before next mega dam

KUCHING, Aug 7 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has told the Sarawak government today that it should settle unresolved issues before building more mega dams.

Its commissioner Francis Johen anak Adam said the state government should take into account the people displaced by the construction of Bakun and Murum dams first.

“These issues include land and clean water supply which the affected people in Bakun and Murum have raised with Suhakam,” he told reporters after attending a meeting here.

Johen said the communities displaced by the Bakun dam were alienated with smaller pieces of land, contrary to what they have been promised before they agreed to be resettled at Sungai Asap.

He said they have also complained about not receiving clean water supply to their homes.

In Murum, he said land is the main issue faced by the Penan communities.

“From what we learnt, the land issue has not been settled yet, they have not been allocated with land for them to farm,” he said.

He said Suhakam will be monitoring the construction of Baleh dam on whether human rights-based approach is observed.

Just because there are only a few people to be affected by the construction of the dam, Johen said it does not mean that there will be no human rights issues cropping up.

“There are environmental issues which will be involved in the construction. There will be consequences to the environment,” he said, pointing out that environmental issues are also human rights issues.