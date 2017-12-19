Suhakam sends team to check on latest death in custody

Razali said the commission was extremely concerned over the death of G. Ganeshwaran. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPETALING JAYA, Dec 19 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) is sending a team to the Klang Selatan district police headquarters over the latest death in custody yesterday.

Its chief Tan Sri Razali Ismail said the commission was extremely concerned over the death of G. Ganeshwaran considering the number of people who had died in similar circumstances this year.

“There have been queries from the press indicating public concern about this incident and Suhakam is sending a team to investigate and will await the results of the post mortem.

“Suhakam bemoans that there is yet another death in custody regardless of the circumstances of the deceased which is yet to be fully investigated,” he told Malay Mail.

The 29-year old, who was being held in Shah Alam, had been brought to the Klang Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday to have his statement recorded and for fingerprint identification in connection to a break-in case in Klang.

Klang Selatan district police chief assistant commissioner Shamsul Amar Ramli had been reported as saying a post-mortem concluded that Ganeshwaran died of pulmonary thromboembolism — a blockage in a lung artery due to a blood clot in the leg.

“The deceased complained of chest pains after reaching the CID office at the South Klang district police headquarters at 11.15am,” he said.

“He had no appetite that morning and vomited. We then sought medical aid and called for an ambulance that arrived by 12.15pm.”

“He appeared to be normal and talking as usual when being checked by a medical attendant and was then sent to Klang General Hospital for treatment but at 12.40pm the hospital informed us that the victim had died in the ambulance,” he added.

In March, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said there had been 1,654 deaths in custody between 2010 and February 2017.

Out of the 1,654 people, 1,037 were Malays, 222 were ethnic Chinese, 185 foreigners, 182 ethnic Indians, and the remaining 28 were from other ethnicities.

Zahid had stressed the authorities will not “compromise or protect” any enforcement officers if they are found to have played a hand in the deaths of people in custody.