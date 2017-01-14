Sugarcane, clay pots, milk in high demand

Manikavasu arranges sugarcane in Jalan Guntong yesterday. Sugarcane are in demand during Ponggal. — Picture by Farhan Najib IPOH, Jan 14 — Hindus across the country will celebrate Ponggal today, praying for a bountiful year ahead.

The occasion is celebrated as a thanksgiving for the year’s harvest, and to show appreciation to the Sun God for providing energy for agriculture.

During this auspicious festival, sugarcane, clay pots and milk are in great demand. S. Rani, owner of Viknes Mart at Ipoh’s Little India, said Hindus buy clay pots to cook rice for Ponggal.

“It is a practice of Hindu devotees to cook the harvested rice in a new clay pot on Ponggal. New clay pots are compulsory during the festival,” she said.

“These clay pots come in small, medium and large size, and the price varies from RM6.50 to RM8.50 depending on the size.” Rani said people also buy bottled milk to boil with rice in the clay pot.

Sugarcane seller Manikavasu Rajamanikam, 61, said his cane was selling fast.

“I started selling sugarcane at around 10am. Within 30 minutes, I sold around 20 per cent of my daily stock. I’m confident that I will be able to sell all the sugarcane by the end of the day,” he said.

Manikavasu, who has been selling sugarcane for 20 years, said he sells sugarcane in front of SK Guru Kalgidhar in Jalan Guntong because many of his loyal customers live in the area.

He said two sticks of sugarcane were sold between RM6 and RM9, adding that Hindus tie the sugarcane in front of their houses as they believe it would bring them happiness and prosperity.

Lecthumy Gunasekaran, 51, a housewife, said she had bought the necessary items for Ponggal earlier.

“I bought a clay pot, rice, milk and several other ingredients a few days ago,” she said.

Lecthumy said her family would wake up early on Ponggal and start the day with a special puja (prayers).

“After the prayers, we will make a kolam (decorative drawing) using colourful rice flour at the entrance of the house.

“Then, the rice will be cooked with other ingredients such as cashew nuts, milk, turmeric powder and jaggery in a new clay pot until it boils over.

This signifies the meaning of the word Ponggal,” she said. Lecthumy said the cooked rice will be shared among family members, friends and neighbours.