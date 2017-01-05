Sufficient food supply for flood evacuees, minister says

Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said the allocation for natural disaster was not limited and that the people should not worry about it. — File picKOTA BARU, Jan 5 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry has assured that the food supply for flood victims at relief centres in the flood-hit states are sufficient and will be constantly replenished from time to time.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said the allocation for natural disaster was not limited and that the people should not worry about it.

“The initial allocation of RM3 million for basic necessities such as rice, canned sardines, sugar, biscuits, mattresses and blankets which have been kept in five depots nationwide including in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor and Johor, are still adequate,” she said.

Rohani was speaking to reporters after handing over ‘Food Kit’ to 373 flood evacuees at the SK Seri Ketereh here yesterday.

She said the ministry was satisfied with the distribution of basic necessities to the victims which ran smoothly with the cooperation of all quarters including local community leaders, non-governmental organisations and volunteer corps.

Meanwhile, the Social Welfare Department provides 12 counsellors to help the flood victims in Kelantan to deal with their traumatic experience. — Bernama