Subramaniam: MIC ready to discuss swapping seats with BN parties

But the discussion, Dr Subramaniam said, would not change the MIC’s intention to defend the nine parliamentary seats and the 19 state seats it contested in GE13. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — MIC is ready to discuss with the Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties to swap seats in the upcoming 14th General Elections (GE14), its president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said.

He said the existing seat allocation principle should be maintained because any change will have implications on the system and traditions practiced for a long time.

“So far there is no plans to give up the existing seats, but in terms of swapping seats we can discuss. MIC is ready to talk, but not about reducing the number of seats to be contested by the party.

“We will find a good solution through the spirit of kinship in BN, I believe it can be resolved,” he told reporters after chairing the MIC Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting, here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Subramaniam, who is also the health minister, said for now, the decision on the allocation of seats was still in the discussion stage with the prime minister, who is also BN chairman, Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He said the candidate to be selected would have to be screened to ensure that only the best candidates would be fielded to help BN wins.

“We have not finalised the list of candidates, because we will only field winnable candidates with grassroots support,” he said. — Bernama