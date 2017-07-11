Submit Form B by July 15 to avoid penalty, IRB reminds taxpayers

CYBERJAYA, July 11 — The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM) today reminded taxpayers, who have business income, to submit their Income Tax Return Form (Form B) for Year of Assessment 2016, via e-filing, by July 15, to avoid incurring a penalty for late submission.

In a statement today, IRBM said only five days were left for taxpayers to submit their returns.

Under sub-section 77(1a) of the Income Tax Act 1967, the deadline for submitting Form B for Year Of Assessment 2016 was June 30, 2017. However, this was extended to July 15 for the convenience of taxpayers.

The statement also said under sub-section 112(3) of the Act, a penalty of three times the tax payable would be levied for late submissions.

As of June 30, 2017, the IRBM had received 336,382 Form B for the Year of Assessment 2016 compared with 334,572 such forms submitted in the same period in 2016. — Bernama