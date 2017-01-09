Suasa Airlines pleads guilty to unlicensed flight, fined RM380,000

An aircraft bearing Suasa Airlines Sdn Bhd's livery is seen at the Subang airport. ― Instagram pic courtesy of @kl_fly_guyKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The Sessions Court in Sepang today fined Suasa Airlines Sdn Bhd RM380,000 after the charter airline admitted to operating without a valid Air Service Permit (ASP).

Suasa Airlines had carried passengers on a non-scheduled journey between Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi without a valid ASP last year, an offence under Section 36 of the Malaysian Aviation Commission Act 2015 (Act 771) and for which it could have been fined a maximum RM1 million.

Airlines that do not possess a valid ASL or ASP are not permitted to perform a commercial air service operation in Malaysia.

The airline made headlines last July following a publicity blitz featuring Hong Kong celebrity Maria Cordero and local celebrity Shila Amzah.

It came under scrutiny from the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) last year for operating a non-scheduled commercial flight from Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi after its application was rejected.

In a statement today, Mavcom executive chairman Tan Sri Abdullah Ahmad urged all would-be airlines to comply with the laws and regulations before operating.

“Stringent steps taken by the Commission is ultimately to safeguard consumers, and therefore the Commission is firm in its standing and will take actions on offenders that do not comply with the industry laws and regulations,” he said.

Matter relating to the issuance, suspension and revocation of an Air Service Licence and ASP come within the scope of responsibility of Mavcom since its establishment on March 1 last year.

For an entity to operate a commercial airline business, it is required to hold both an ASL or ASP issued by Mavcom and an Air Operator Certificate issued by the Department of Civil Aviation.

Mohamad Abazafree Mohd Abbas, Head of General Crimes and Public Order Unit together with Afzainizam Abdul Aziz prosecuted.