Last updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 4:53 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Sturgeon fish case: Remand on two former Felda senior officers continues

Tuesday January 31, 2017
04:33 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Gen X more addicted to social media than millennialsThe Edit: Gen X more addicted to social media than millennials

Shell disposal of US$3b North Sea assets to Chrysaor almost doneShell disposal of US$3b North Sea assets to Chrysaor almost done

Protests as UK stands firm on Trump invite (VIDEO)Protests as UK stands firm on Trump invite (VIDEO)

The Edit: British guys make jalebi and try Indian sweets (VIDEO)The Edit: British guys make jalebi and try Indian sweets (VIDEO)

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

MACC detained several individuals to investigate the alleged misappropriation of the sturgeon fish breeding technology transfer worth US$10 million (RM47.6 million) since 2014. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa MACC detained several individuals to investigate the alleged misappropriation of the sturgeon fish breeding technology transfer worth US$10 million (RM47.6 million) since 2014. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PUTRAJAYA, Jan 31 ― The remand order on two former Felda senior officers, including one with a “Datuk” title, was extended for another three days beginning tomorrow to assist in the case of misappropriation on a Sturgeon fish breeding project worth RM47.6 million.

Meanwhile, three other individuals were released on a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bond.

The remand order and release of the individuals aged 30, 33, 38, 53 and 57 was made by Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab Rahman at the Magistrate's Court, here today.

They were detained at several locations around the Klang Valley between 11.30am and 1.30pm on January 24 through the MACC 'Op Caviar' to investigate the alleged misappropriation of the sturgeon fish breeding technology transfer worth US$10 million (RM47.6 million) since 2014.

Earlier, they were all remanded for seven days beginning last Wednesday and the case was investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline