Study: Racially-mixed neighbourhoods can boost integration, mental health

The study found the majority of respondents from the three different ethnic groups supported suggestions to improve integration by creating racially-mixed neighbourhoods, schools and political parties, treating different religious groups equally, and doing away with Malay special privilege. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Malaysia can better integrate its major ethnic groups by creating more racially-mixed neighbourhoods, which are also beneficial to residents’ mental health, according to a research paper sponsored by the CIMB Foundation.

The study by Oxford University researchers Ananthi Al Ramiah, Miles Hewstone and Ralf Wolfer was carried out in peninsular Malaysia between September and October last year, and was based on a survey involving 503 Malays, 500 Chinese and 501 Indians.

It found the majority of respondents from the three different ethnic groups supported suggestions to improve integration by creating racially-mixed neighbourhoods, schools and political parties, treating different religious groups equally, and doing away with Malay special privilege.

There were two exceptions, however; Chinese and Indian respondents expressed less support for doing away with vernacular education, while Malay respondents were less in favour or dismantling Malay special privileges.

“We were very interested to note that across the board, there was a high percentage of people from the different ethnic groups who expressed strong agreement with the integration suggestions, substantially higher than 50 per cent of the sub-samples (with the exception of the response of Chinese and Indians to doing away with vernacular education and the Malays’ response to doing away with special privileges),” the researchers wrote in the paper titled Attitudes and Ethnoreligious Integration: Meeting the Challenge and Maximising the Promise of Multicultural Malaysia.

More than 60 per cent of Malay respondents were supportive of the idea of racially-diverse neighbourhoods, followed by 70 per cent of Chinese respondents and just below 80 per cent of Indian respondents.

Sixty-two per cent of Malays supported the idea of more racially-diverse political parties, compared to 80 per cent and 82 per cent of Chinese and Indian respondents, respectively.

But the same study also found that only 20 per cent of Chinese and about 45 per cent of Indian respondents wanted vernacular education at the primary school level removed; 60 per cent of Malays had no problem with the suggestion.

One in two Malays were agreeable to removing the community’s special privileges so that all races could compete fairly, while 85 per cent of Chinese and almost 90 per cent of Indian respondents agreed with this.

The same study also found that diversity and integration have far-reaching effects, including on one’s mental health.

“Greater diversity, positive inter-ethnic contact and social support in the neighbourhood were associated with better mental health, while negative contact and inter-ethnic tensions in the neighbourhood, along with feeling discriminated against, was associated with poorer mental health,” the study said.

It found that better mental health was associated with respondents who have had positive inter-ethnic contact and strong social support in their neighbourhoods.

“At the contextual-level, we also found that living in a more diverse neighbourhood was associated with better health outcomes, while controlling for all respective individual-based predictors.

“These findings represent, to our knowledge, the first neighbourhood-level investigation in Malaysia, of inter-ethnic relations and of various social and demographic predictors of mental health. The results show that living in diverse neighbourhoods has the potential to be beneficial,” the study said.