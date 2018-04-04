Study: Malaysian workers want government to incentivise work, upskilling

The study found that more women (92 per cent) wanted such incentives than men (89 per cent). — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — More Malaysian employees expect government incentives for them to remain employed or to enhance their skills than the global average, according to a survey by recruiters Randstad.

According to the firm’s Workmonitor poll, 90 per cent of Malaysian respondents said they wanted such incentives, higher than the 80 per cent for the rest of the world.

“There is a war on talent and, as a result, companies are only seeking the best from the limited local talent pool to ensure successful integration of new innovations and to drive business growth.

“In a rapidly-moving environment where employees are expected to take up new courses to stay relevant and competitive, they are also more likely to demand for incentives that will help them progress in their careers,” said Ryan Carroll, country director of Randstad Malaysia.

Incentives include tax rebates and subsidies for professional and competency courses.

The Randstad Workmonitor survey was launched in the Netherlands in 2003, then in Germany, and now covers 33 countries around the world. The study encompasses Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas.