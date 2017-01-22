Students questioned over upskirt video

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Police questioned three Form Three students after an upskirt video of an English teacher from their school in the city was circulated among students.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said they identified five students involved in the secret recording on January 16.

He said they captured a seven-second recording by placing a mobile phone on the ground as she was placing a tablecloth in class.

“The mobile phone was on recording mode. The teacher later stumbled upon the phone, which was on the ground, and passed it back to the boys,” he said.

“She only knew of the recording when the discipline teacher alerted her about it two days later. She lodged a police report on Friday.”

Sukri said they had recorded statements from two students so far.