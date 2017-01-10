Student’s leg broken after escaping rape attempt

MIRI, Jan 10 ― A Form Four student broke her left leg after jumping out of a car to escape a rape attempt yesterday.

In a statement today, Miri police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat said the 16-year-old victim had accepted a lift home from two men who were heading towards Batu 1 Baram prior to the 11am incident.

He said one of the suspects chose to sit with the victim in the back passenger seat. However, the driver of the car refused to drive the victim home, while the other suspect started 'disturbing' her.

“At this juncture, the victim opened the door of the car and jumped out of the vehicle, injuring herself. The two suspects sent her to Miri Hospital for treatment,” he said,

Khoo said the attending doctor confirmed that the victim sustained a broken left leg and bruises to her hands.

He said the victim's 37-year-old mother lodged a police report after being informed of the incident.

Police are tracking the suspects who are believed to be former students of a secondary school here, he added. ― Bernama