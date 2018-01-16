Student made up abduction claim, police say

After stories of the purported abduction went viral on social media, an unverified memo advisory was posted to warn students of the school to be careful.KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — A secondary school student has confessed to filing a false report that he had been abducted by three men last Friday, police said today.

Ampang Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Hamzah Alias said the 13-year-old boy admitted to lying after police questioned him.

“We found that the 13-year-old student made up the story due to stress in school.

“He was apparently pressured into concentrating on his studies and was not given enough leisure time,” he said.

It was also learned that the injury on the boy’s arm was due to him accidentally breaking a window while playing football, and not during the so-called abduction.

Hamzah said lodging false police reports was a serious offence, but the authorities have decided not to take action against the boy after he retracted his report and in consideration of his psychological well-being.

He said the public is advised not to sensationalise or circulate unverified stories that can cause nuisance or panic.

According to the now retracted police report, the victim claimed the incident took place while he was waiting for his school bus at a bus stop in Taman Pandan Indah at 12pm.

Moments later, a white van came to an abrupt halt at the bus stop and two men dragged him into the back seat.

The victim told police, several minutes later he saw a window of opportunity to escape when the vehicle approached a bus stop in Pandan Jaya and claimed he bit the arm of one of the suspects.

He further claimed the suspect sitting in the front seat got down to confront him but the victim instead kicked him away.

He then boarded a bus to his school to inform his teacher and was brought to the Ampang hospital for treatment before his parents lodged a report at the Pandan Indah police station.