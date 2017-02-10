Student from India converts to Islam at talk by Zakir Naik

Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik presenting a lecture during a programme organised by Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) in UniMAP Pauh Putra Campus February 10, 2017. — Bernama picARAU, Feb 10 — A detailed explanation on Islam by famous preacher Dr Zakir Naik at a talk at Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) campus here, today prompted a student from India to convert to Islam.

The student, who is pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), pronounced the ‘Shahadah’ guided by Dr Zakir, and witnessed by about 1,000 people who attended the talk.

Speaking to reporters after the religious talk, the student, R.A. Shivaleela, 40, said she had done research on Islam by reading books and watching videos on YouTube.

“I am very impressed and satisfied with Dr Zakir’s explanation about the existence of Allah,” she said, adding that she converted to Islam on her own accord.

Earlier, in his talk entitled “The Quran and Modern Science: Conflict or Conciliation”, Dr Zakir said Muslims should avoid disputes among themselves as it would be of no benefit to the Muslim community.

“I want to stress that I am not here to spread lies or to insult the other religions, but to seek common ground and unity,” he added.

Those present at the talk include the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, the Raja Muda, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, the Raja Puan Muda, Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil and the Perlis Mufti, Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin. — Bernama