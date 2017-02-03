Student detained on suspicion of uploading document on Bangsa Johor IC

One of the photos of the Bangsa Johor identity card uploaded on Twitter. — Foto ihsan Facebook/Suara Rakyat JohorJOHOR BAHRU, Feb 3 — Police detained a man today on suspicion of being involved in uploading documents on the issuance of the ‘Bangsa Johor’ identity card which went viral on the social media.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said the man, who is a student at a flight engineering training centre, was detained at the centre where he was studying in Taman Subang Perdana, Shah Alam, at about 3.20 pm today.

“Police also seized a Samsung Galaxy K Zoom mobile phone together with the sim card from the 25-year-old man who would be taken to the Johor Bahru Magistrate Court tomorrow for remand to enable the police to complete the investigation on him,” he said in a statement, here today.

Wan Ahmad Najmuddin said that earlier, the police received a report at 9.45 pm last night regarding the uploading of the application forms, terms of application and the privileges offered and the Bangsa Johor identity card in the social media purportedly issued by the Johor state government.

He said the suspect was found to have uploaded the documents in the Twitter account in the name of Tuan Syed Sigaraga@syedsigaraga.

In this regard, he said, police were investigating the case under Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and those involved could be fined not more than RM50,000 or jailed not more than one year or both upon conviction.

“Police urged members of the public who had applied for the Bangsa Johor Identity Card or had made payment for the application to come forward and lodge a police report. The police also advised the public against abusing the social website without thinking about the stern police action they could face,” he said.

Last night, Johor State Secretary Azmi Rohani said in a statement that the Johor government denied issuing any Bangsa Johor identity card as viralled in the social media.

Azmi said so far, no one including the state government departments had issued such a card.

“The use of the Johor identity for such a purpose without referring to the State Secretariat is totally prohibited,” he said. — Bernama