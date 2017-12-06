Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Student changes plea over possession of improvised explosive devices

Wednesday December 6, 2017
03:13 PM GMT+8

KOTA BARU, Dec 6 — A sixth former charged with possessing two improvised explosive devices (IED) at his home two months ago, changed his plea to not guilty at the Sessions Court here today.

Muhammad Hafizi Mat Jusoh, 19, changed his plea and claimed trial when the case was brought for remention before Judge Ahmad Bazli Bahruddin.

He had initially pleaded guilty when the case was first brought for mention on Nov 5.

Muhammad Hafizi was alleged to have committed the offence at 6.05 pm at his house in Kampung Merkang, Pasir Puteh, on Oct 10, 2017.

He was charged under Section 8 of the Firearms Act (Increased Penalty) 1971, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of 14 years and six strokes of the cane.

The court set Jan 11, 2018 for remention.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Fadzlan Mohd Noor prosecuted, while the student was represented by counsel Ariff Azami Hussein.

On Nov 5, Muhammad Hafizi, together with two others — a labourer Ahmad Azmi Ahmad Rosli, 25, and ex-soldier Mahadi Ibrahim, 34, — were also charged with involvement in militant activities. — Bernama

