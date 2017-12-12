Street protest: Three activists need not enter defence for now

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The High Court here today has deferred its decision to summon three activists, including two assemblymen, to enter their defence against a charge of participating in a street protest, two years ago.

Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah arrived at the decision after finding that there were constitutional issues involved.

The three individuals are Teja assemblyman Chang Lih Kang, 37, Semambu assemblyman Lee Chean Chung, 36, and special officer to the Batu Member of Parliament, Rozan Azen Mat Rasip, 40.

The deferment is s due to an almost similar case involving activist Adam Adli Abdul Halim who was acquitted and discharged by the Magistrate’s Court here on Nov 27 of all charges of participating in the #KitaLawan rally two years ago.

The prosecution has filed an appeal at the Federal Court against that decision.

“As such, the court decided that the case involving these three individuals be postponed pending completion of Adam Adli’s case at the Federal Court,” Azman said.

The court fixed March 13 for case management.

Adam Adli was charged with participating in the #KitaLawan street protest from the Sogo shopping mall to the Esplanade KLCC between 4pm and 7.30pm on Feb 28, 2015.

Deputy public prosecutor Jaizah Jaafar Sidek appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Eric Paulsen represented the three individuals.

On Sept 8, 2015, the trio pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here to a charge of participating in a street protest from the Sogo shopping mall to the fountain area at the junction of Jalan Tun Perak here between 4.30pm and 5.05pm on March 21, 2015.

The charge under Section 4(2)(c) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 carries a fine of not more than RM10,000, upon conviction.

On August 9, the Magistrate’s Court here had ordered the trio to enter their defence. — Bernama