Storm uproots trees, blows away roofs in KL

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Heavy rain and strong winds since about 9pm uprooted trees and blew off roofs in several parts of the capital.

Kuala Lumpur Fire Operation Centre Head Zamani Ismail said the department received a distress call that the roof of a building had fallen on parked cars at Alpha Villa in Wangsa Maju here at 10.04pm yesterday night.

“We immediately deployed seven firemen and a fire engine from the Wangsa Maju Fire and Rescue Station and arrived 10 minutes later,” he said when contacted here yesterday night.

He said the roof had fallen on seven cars and two motorcycles that were parked at the site.

“Work to remove the vehicles and fallen roof is still ongoing. The situation is under control as of 10.44pm but no human casualty was reported,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zamani said a house was hit by a fallen tree in Kampung Segambut Luar near here due to the storm tonight.

He said he received a call about the incident at 10.07pm and immediately deployed five personnel and a fire engine from the Sentul Fire and Rescue Station to the scene.

“The rescue team managed to evacuate the occupants from the house to a safe place,” he added. — Bernama