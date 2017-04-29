Storm hits bazaar at PAS assembly venue, 19 hurt (VIDEO)

Strong winds blew down tents, trapping and injuring people at a bazaar near the PAS general assembly venue in Alor Setar, Kedah, April 29, 2017.ALOR SETAR, April 29 — A thunderstorm wreaked havoc at a bustling bazaar just outside the Kota Sarang Semut complex here where PAS is holding its 63rd general assembly this evening, injuring 19 people.

The victims were under a giant tent measuring 80x200 feet, which collapsed during the storm that broke about 7pm, during the evening maghrib prayers.

The incident happened just before the start of a fund-raising dinner that was to be attended by PAS leaders.

The dinner was supposed to take place at a different tent nearby.

It was subsequently cancelled and the area is now sealed off to allow rescue personnel to clear the debris.

Thirteen of the injured were taken to the Sultanah Bahiyah hospital for treatment, according to the Rescue and Fire Department. An injured person is pictured at the site of the PAS 63rd general assembly.

One of them sustained “red zone” injuries; the victim was said to have lost consciousness.

The remaining six sustained light injuries and were treated on location.

About 20 exhibition booths at the site were also reported damaged.